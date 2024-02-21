FJWU inaugurated women’s public sector campus at Chakri Road

RAWALPINDI - Fatima Jinnah Women University achieved a historic milestone on Tuesday with the inauguration of its first women’s public sector campus in the Chakri area, informed a spokesperson. She said that the campus, which commenced classes for six departments, marks a significant leap forward in women’s education and opens doors to a brighter future for the local community.
The Chakri Campus has commenced academic activities in the following departments: Department of Biotechnology, Department of Bioinformatics, Department of Physics, Department of Electronic Engineering, Department of Law, and Department of Commerce. The establishment of these departments reflects Fatima Jinnah Women University’s commitment to providing quality education and contributing to the intellectual and socio-economic development of the region.