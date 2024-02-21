Wednesday, February 21, 2024
FJWU inaugurated women’s public sector campus at Chakri Road

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Fatima Jinnah Women University achieved a historic milestone on Tues­day with the inauguration of its first women’s public sec­tor campus in the Chakri area, informed a spokesper­son. She said that the cam­pus, which commenced class­es for six departments, marks a significant leap forward in women’s education and opens doors to a brighter fu­ture for the local community. 

The Chakri Campus has com­menced academic activities in the following departments: Department of Biotechnolo­gy, Department of Bioinfor­matics, Department of Phys­ics, Department of Electronic Engineering, Department of Law, and Department of Com­merce. The establishment of these departments reflects Fatima Jinnah Women Uni­versity’s commitment to pro­viding quality education and contributing to the intellectu­al and socio-economic devel­opment of the region.

Our Staff Reporter

