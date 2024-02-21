Food Authority seizes substandard juice, imposes fines

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recently executed a targeted in­spection in Peshawar to combat adulteration, leading to the confis­cation of a substantial quantity of hazardous cold drinks. A spokes­person for the authority disclosed that the food safety team, operat­ing in Peshawar, conducted a thor­ough raid at the Motorway Toll Plaza. The focus was on inspect­ing vehicles transporting food and beverage items into the city.

In the course of the inspection, the food safety team seized over 1200 liters of substandard juice from a single vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle faced significant fines, and additional le­gal actions will be pursued in ad­herence to the Food Safety Act.