Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Food Authority seizes substandard juice, imposes fines

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recently executed a targeted in­spection in Peshawar to combat adulteration, leading to the confis­cation of a substantial quantity of hazardous cold drinks. A spokes­person for the authority disclosed that the food safety team, operat­ing in Peshawar, conducted a thor­ough raid at the Motorway Toll Plaza. The focus was on inspect­ing vehicles transporting food and beverage items into the city.

In the course of the inspection, the food safety team seized over 1200 liters of substandard juice from a single vehicle. 

The owner of the vehicle faced significant fines, and additional le­gal actions will be pursued in ad­herence to the Food Safety Act.

Our Staff Reporter

