Food Authority seizes substandard juice, imposes fines

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recently executed a targeted inspection in Peshawar to combat adulteration, leading to the confiscation of a substantial quantity of hazardous cold drinks. A spokesperson for the authority disclosed that the food safety team, operating in Peshawar, conducted a thorough raid at the Motorway Toll Plaza. The focus was on inspecting vehicles transporting food and beverage items into the city.
In the course of the inspection, the food safety team seized over 1200 liters of substandard juice from a single vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle faced significant fines, and additional legal actions will be pursued in adherence to the Food Safety Act.