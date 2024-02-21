Heavy rain may disrupt life in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan weather office has warned that heavy rain/ snowfall may disrupt life and cause closure of roads in Murree and Galiyat. Weather forecast for Wednesday sug­gested more rain/ wind-thun­derstorm, snowfall over hills in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad and upper Punjab while, mod­erate to heavy rainfall (snow­fall over hills) is likely in Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Mur­ree, Galliyat and Potohar re­gion. Similarly, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, As­tore, Hunza, Diamir, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Havellian are expected to receive rain and snow fall today. Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period. As far as Islamabad and surrounding areas are concerned, they are likely to get more rain-wind/ thunder­storm during morning hours.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, more rain-wind/ thunder­storm (snowfall over hills) is likely in Abbottabad, Man­shera and surrounding ar­eas during morning hours. Cold and dry weather is likely in other districts of the province. In Punjab, more rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, At­tock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore dur­ing morning hours. In Balo­chistan, dry weather is ex­pected in most districts of the province. However gusty winds are expected in south­ern districts of the province. Dry weather with gusty winds is expected in most districts of the Sindh province.