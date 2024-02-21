Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Heavy rain may disrupt life in Murree, Galiyat

Islamabad, surrounding areas likely to get more rain, thunderstorm during morning hours

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan weather office has warned that heavy rain/ snowfall may disrupt life and cause closure of roads in Murree and Galiyat. Weather forecast for Wednesday sug­gested more rain/ wind-thun­derstorm, snowfall over hills in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad and upper Punjab while, mod­erate to heavy rainfall (snow­fall over hills) is likely in Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Mur­ree, Galliyat and Potohar re­gion. Similarly, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, As­tore, Hunza, Diamir, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Havellian are expected to receive rain and snow fall today. Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period. As far as Islamabad and surrounding areas are concerned, they are likely to get more rain-wind/ thunder­storm during morning hours.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, more rain-wind/ thunder­storm (snowfall over hills) is likely in Abbottabad, Man­shera and surrounding ar­eas during morning hours. Cold and dry weather is likely in other districts of the province. In Punjab, more rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, At­tock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore dur­ing morning hours. In Balo­chistan, dry weather is ex­pected in most districts of the province. However gusty winds are expected in south­ern districts of the province. Dry weather with gusty winds is expected in most districts of the Sindh province.

Our Staff Reporter

