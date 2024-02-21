Heavy rain may disrupt life in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan weather office has warned that heavy rain/ snowfall may disrupt life and cause closure of roads in Murree and Galiyat. Weather forecast for Wednesday suggested more rain/ wind-thunderstorm, snowfall over hills in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad and upper Punjab while, moderate to heavy rainfall (snowfall over hills) is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Potohar region. Similarly, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Astore, Hunza, Diamir, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Havellian are expected to receive rain and snow fall today. Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period. As far as Islamabad and surrounding areas are concerned, they are likely to get more rain-wind/ thunderstorm during morning hours.
In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, more rain-wind/ thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is likely in Abbottabad, Manshera and surrounding areas during morning hours. Cold and dry weather is likely in other districts of the province. In Punjab, more rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore during morning hours. In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However gusty winds are expected in southern districts of the province. Dry weather with gusty winds is expected in most districts of the Sindh province.