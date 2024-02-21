HEC ranks GCU on top with 80pc marks

HYDERABAD - The Government College University (GCU) Hyder­abad has achieved another milestone in Education when the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in its annual performance report 2021-22 ranked it on top with 80 percent marks.

HEC Islamabad monitors all universities of the country through a quality assurance agency in which various aspects including research, teach­ing, administration, and other matters were be­ing reviewed and reports were compiled on such basis. The Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tayaba Za­reef, while addressing a meeting of the Quality En­hancement Cell having Deans of all departments and administrative officers, said that GC University has maintained its educational and administrative standards. She said that the university has accom­plished big goals despite having limited capacity which was testimony of honesty and dedication. She stressed the need to maintain this honour but to improve further as well.