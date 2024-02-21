Wednesday, February 21, 2024
HEC ranks GCU on top with 80pc marks

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  The Government College University (GCU) Hyder­abad has achieved another milestone in Education when the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in its annual performance report 2021-22 ranked it on top with 80 percent marks.

HEC Islamabad monitors all universities of the country through a quality assurance agency in which various aspects including research, teach­ing, administration, and other matters were be­ing reviewed and reports were compiled on such basis. The Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tayaba Za­reef, while addressing a meeting of the Quality En­hancement Cell having Deans of all departments and administrative officers, said that GC University has maintained its educational and administrative standards. She said that the university has accom­plished big goals despite having limited capacity which was testimony of honesty and dedication. She stressed the need to maintain this honour but to improve further as well.

Our Staff Reporter

