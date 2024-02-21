Hexing to showcase innovative solar solutions at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

LAHORE - Hexing Energy (Pvt) Ltd., a pio­neering entity in sustainable energy solutions, is going to participate in the upcoming So­lar Pakistan Exhibition, which will be organized from February 27th to 29th, 2024. The com­pany is a subsidiary of Hexing Group, which has been work­ing in Pakistan since 1998 and holds a significant market share by supplying over 10 million sets of electricity meters.

Solar Pakistan will serve as a platform for Hexing Energy to so­lidify its presence further in the Pakistani market. The purpose is to reinforce company’s commit­ment to revolutionize Pakistan’s energy landscape. At the event, the company’s management will showcase its cutting-edge tech­nology for solar kits, alongside Livoltek inverters and batteries. Livoltek is also a subsidiary of Hexing Group, and has been ac­tively contributing to the renew­able energy sector in Pakistan.

Commenting on the partici­pation, Leo Xu, Director Global Marketing and Regional CEO of South Asia of Hexing Group ex­pressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to unveil our latest solar solutions at the Solar Paki­stan Exhibition. Our mission is to make electricity green and easily accessible in Pakistan. By provid­ing innovative products and en­ergy management solutions, we aim to energize Pakistan and the world for a brighter tomorrow.” With a vision to emerge as a key leader in providing green energy products and energy manage­ment solutions in Pakistan, the company remains steadfast in its commitment of driving sustain­able progress and ushering in a greener, more prosperous future for the nation and beyond.