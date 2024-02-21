Higher Education Commission Member Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Positions in Punjab Universities Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and esteemed member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad has brought to light pressing concerns regarding the misuse of positions and titles of Pro-Vice Chancellors (PVCs) in universities across the Punjab province.

In a formal communication addressed to the Chairman of HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed profound concerns, citing potential contempt of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The letter, referenced as D.O. No.VC/2023/215, underscores the significance of two landmark judgments by the Supreme Court of Pakistan: HRC.No. 13865-P of 2018 and Civil Appeals No. 326-L & 327-L of 2020.

These judgments serve as the cornerstone of Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan's argument against the improper usage of titles and positions within provincial universities, particularly emphasizing the role of PVCs. The communication highlights instances both across Punjab and specifically at the Arid Agriculture University of Rawalpindi, where concerns regarding the constitution of selection boards have been raised. Additionally, attention has been drawn to a written petition #331/24 filed by Mr. Hamza Mubeen in Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, shedding light on alleged abuses of power and authority by the then acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Irfan.

Instances have been outlined wherein the current acting VC, Dr. Naeem convened the Syndicate multiple times over recent months, initiating inquiries purportedly beyond the jurisdiction of the Acting VC, and syndicate. Dr. Naeem, the current acting Vice Chancellor of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi faces accusations of fraudulent appointments. Specifically, it is alleged that Dr. Naeem appointed two of his close friends, Dr. Tariq Mehmood, and Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi as professors emeritus, allegedly in violation of rules set forth by the Higher Education Commission.

These revelations underscore the growing concerns within the academic community regarding adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks governing university administration and appointments. As stakeholders await further action from the Higher Education Commission and the judiciary, the integrity and transparency of academic institutions remain under intense scrutiny.