The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has referred the matter back to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case against the victory notification of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s leader Aleem Khan from NA-117.

Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq heard the plea against the victory notification on Wednesday and sent the case back to ECP.

It may be mentioned that the independent PTI-backed candidate, Ali Ijaz Buttar has challenged the victory of Aleem Khan.