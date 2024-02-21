Imran, Bushra’s indictment in £190m reference deferred

ISLAMABAD - The indictment of PTI founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in the £190 million reference case was deferred once again due to non-availability of the accountability court judge on Tuesday.
Newly-appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana had not yet taken charge of the office. As a result, the hearing in the reference which was to be held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi was adjourned till February 23.
Earlier, due to the non-availability of Judge Muhammad Bashir on the previous hearings, the hearing was put off without any proceeding.
A new judge was appointed yesterday due after the retirement of Judge Muhammad Bashir. The PTI chairman was facing charges of corruption in £190 million case involving a property tycoon. Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra and other PTI leaders faced a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer. During the PTI government, United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon in Britain.