Imran, Bushra’s indictment in £190m reference deferred

ISLAMABAD - The indictment of PTI founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in the £190 million reference case was deferred once again due to non-avail­ability of the accountability court judge on Tuesday.

Newly-appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana had not yet taken charge of the office. As a result, the hearing in the reference which was to be held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi was ad­journed till February 23.

Earlier, due to the non-availabil­ity of Judge Muhammad Bashir on the previous hearings, the hearing was put off without any proceeding.

A new judge was appointed yesterday due after the re­tirement of Judge Muham­mad Bashir. The PTI chair­man was facing charges of corruption in £190 million case involving a property tycoon. Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra and other PTI leaders faced a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon, which re­portedly caused a loss of £190 million to the nation­al exchequer. During the PTI government, United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon in Britain.