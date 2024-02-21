Imran calls election process mother of all rigging

RAWALPINDI - Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lashed out at his political opponents and termed recently held general election as the ‘Mother of All Rigging’ and demanded that the peoples mandate must be respected to salvage the country’s reputation internationally.

PTI’s founder said that the rigging must end now because Pakistan has become a laughing stock globally, as per his sister Aleema Khan.

Speaking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after meet­ing her brother Imran Khan, Aleema conveyed his message, saying Im­ran has called for an im­mediate stop to pre-poll and post-poll rigging and that he wants that the mandate of the peo­ple must be respected.

Aleema Khan also said that her brother wants the culture of impunity to end and the mandate of the people must be respected to salvage the country’s reputation in­ternationally. Imran also ridiculed his opponents, especially the PML-N, which willingly bar­tered away its narrative to grab power. “Instead of honouring the vote, the ‘selected ones’ have honoured the boot,” Al­eema quoted Imran.

“The selection was so bla­tant and blind that corrup­tion cases were dropped by the selectors against the ‘selected ones’,” she further stated quoting her broth­er. “Instead the PTI chair­man was sentenced to 32 years in jail after mara­thon trials on trumped up charges.” Imran said that pre-poll, election day, and post-election rigging denied the people of Pa­kistan their democratic right to choose their rep­resentatives. “On the vot­ing day, the internet was shut down, leaving people perplexed. But when it did not work, post-poll rigging was carried out at night by brazenly changing the re­sults by ignoring Form 45,” he added. The incarcerat­ed PTI chairman also re­ferred to the Rawalpindi commissioner who in a re­cent damning video con­fession admitted to rigging the election for the PML-N. “Not just one commission­er, there are many more who have ample evidence of rigging, but they have been silenced,” he said while fearing that the com­missioner would be sub­jected to physical torture. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down from the top post after his ‘failure’ in stopping election rigging.