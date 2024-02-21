Imran calls election process mother of all rigging

RAWALPINDI - Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lashed out at his political opponents and termed recently held general election as the ‘Mother of All Rigging’ and demanded that the peoples mandate must be respected to salvage the country’s reputation internationally.
PTI’s founder said that the rigging must end now because Pakistan has become a laughing stock globally, as per his sister Aleema Khan.
Speaking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after meeting her brother Imran Khan, Aleema conveyed his message, saying Imran has called for an immediate stop to pre-poll and post-poll rigging and that he wants that the mandate of the people must be respected.
Aleema Khan also said that her brother wants the culture of impunity to end and the mandate of the people must be respected to salvage the country’s reputation internationally. Imran also ridiculed his opponents, especially the PML-N, which willingly bartered away its narrative to grab power. “Instead of honouring the vote, the ‘selected ones’ have honoured the boot,” Aleema quoted Imran.
“The selection was so blatant and blind that corruption cases were dropped by the selectors against the ‘selected ones’,” she further stated quoting her brother. “Instead the PTI chairman was sentenced to 32 years in jail after marathon trials on trumped up charges.” Imran said that pre-poll, election day, and post-election rigging denied the people of Pakistan their democratic right to choose their representatives. “On the voting day, the internet was shut down, leaving people perplexed. But when it did not work, post-poll rigging was carried out at night by brazenly changing the results by ignoring Form 45,” he added. The incarcerated PTI chairman also referred to the Rawalpindi commissioner who in a recent damning video confession admitted to rigging the election for the PML-N. “Not just one commissioner, there are many more who have ample evidence of rigging, but they have been silenced,” he said while fearing that the commissioner would be subjected to physical torture. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down from the top post after his ‘failure’ in stopping election rigging.