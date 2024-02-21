Israel hits Gaza with air strikes as US vetoes call for ceasefire

GAZA/UNITED NATIONS - The United States Tuesday vetoed a resolution at the United Nations calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an anticipated move that comes amid growing international clamor for Israel to pause its offensive against Hamas. The US had already signaled its intention to veto the Algerian res­olution, but has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and on Monday proposed its own Security Council draft resolution calling for a “temporary ceasefire” in the conflict.

Attention will now turn to the progress of the American draft reso­lution, which falls short of the wish­es of most other Security Council members but nonetheless highlights a hardening in the White House’s stance on the conflict. Linda Thom­as-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council the Algeria-proposed resolution would negatively impact sensitive negotia­tions ongoing in the region.

“Proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible, and so while we cannot support a resolu­tion that would put sensitive negoti­ations in jeopardy, we look forward to engaging on a text that we believe will address so many of the concerns we all share,” she said after the vote.

Algeria’s resolution, while doomed to ultimately fail, served to highlight the increasingly widespread glob­al concern about the tenor of the Is­rael Defense Forces (IDF)’s ground and bombing campaign in Gaza.