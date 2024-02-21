ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Leg-2

LAHORE - The local and interna­tional tennis community gathered at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Is­lamabad to kick off the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 on Tuesday. This event pays homage to Zainab Ali Naqvi, a promising junior tennis player whose life was tragically cut short last week in Islamabad.

The tournament fea­tures a diverse lineup of 48 young athletes, both boys and girls, from across the globe, includ­ing countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkey, the USA, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbeki­stan, South Korea, Ro­mania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Thailand. They join 30 of Pakistan’s own budding tennis stars in a display of sportsman­ship and competition that transcends borders.

A poignant ceremony marked the beginning of the event at the PTF Complex, where Court No. 1 was officially re­named the Zainab Ali Naqvi Court in a lasting tribute to her memory. Zainab’s parents, who traveled from Karachi for the occasion, were the guests of honor. The ceremony also saw the presence of notable fig­ures from Pakistan Ten­nis Federation (PTF), including former Presi­dent Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and cur­rent President Aisamul Haq Qureshi, alongside a gathering of interna­tional and local par­ticipants, their families, coaches, and tennis en­thusiasts.

The tennis commu­nity, represented by Senator Salim Saifullah and Aisam ul Haq, paid heartfelt tributes to Zainab, extending their condolences and ex­pressing deep sympathy to her bereaved parents. The loss of such a young talent has deeply af­fected the tennis world, with promises to re­member her spirit and dedication to the sport.

In the boys’ singles first round, Xiuyuan Guo of China, Doruk El­birlik of Turkey, Paki­stan’s own Ahmed Nael Qureshi, Ahtesham Hu­mayun, Hamza Aasim, Amir Mazari and Bilal Asim, Kaigaoge Kang of China, Jacob Shen of Hong Kong, Shijijie Chen of China, Ilya Kryukov of Russia, Dong Hyeon Euom of Korea were among the victors.