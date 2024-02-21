Judiciary is criticised due to orders of some judges: CJP

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa says there are problems in judgment delivered in ZA Bhutto death sentence n Don’t create precedence that second review can be filed: Justice Mansoor
ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Tuesday remarked that can’t this case be categorised to provide an opportunity to vindicate the Armed Forces, and the judiciary, as the Martial Law was imposed in the country not by the institution, but by an individual.
A nine-member SC bench, headed by the Chief Justice and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali Tuesday conducted hearing of the Presidential Reference. He said, “Isn’t this an opportunity for both institutions (army and judiciary) to get rid of the accusations hurled against them,” “This is the beginning of new phase in the chequered history of the country,” said adding that there are some problems in the judgment, delivered in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death sentence, as pointed out in the Justice Shafiur Rehman report. The chief justice said that does it not heal the wounds of the nation, does it not enhance the reputation of the armed forces and the institution as blaming only the individuals. He said that in the judiciary there are also some judges as due to their orders/judgments the institution is criticised. It is not the institution, but the individual in every organisation.
Justice Mansoor asked Makhdoom don’t create precedence that the second review can be filed. He said that the counsel has opened narrow door to re-examine the apex court judgment in the ZAB death sentence. Justice Mazahar asked from Makhdoom that do you want to say that the judges, who awarded death sentence to Bhutto, were not independent, biased and were dictated.
Justice Mansoor said in this case we only have the interviews of former chief justice Naseem Hassan Shah, Justice Dorab Patel, and Justice Aslam Riaz and the books written by ex-CJP Naseem Hassan Shan, ex-COAS Aslam Beg and General (retd) Faiz Chistti. He said should we not hear those persons against whom the allegations are being levelled.
The bench inquired from the counsel that you wanted to say that all those cases decided during the period of PCO or the Martial Law should be thrown out. The Chief Justice said that the main issue is from whom the prosecution had taken the instructions for Bhutto’s death sentence case.
Justice Mansoor said that conceptually it is right that the injustice was done. He, however, questioned how the Court can correct the injustice, “what are its threshold as we are not looking at the merit of the case and the principle, but only see the process?
Justice Jamal inquired whether the Parliament can annul the judgment of the Supreme Court. Makhdoom replied that it has been done in the cases of Molasses and the Shamraiz. Upon that Justice Jamal asked whether the Court can give opinion to the President to take this matter to the Parliament. Justice Musarrat questioned that if the Court considers it (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto sentence) as murder then as remedy can this Court say that Bilwal Zardari Bhutto and junior Bhutto can claim for Qisas. Makhdoom said that the remedy is not always tangible, but it for dignity and the reputation. Justice Mansoor said according to the paper submitted by Yasir Qureshi, who is nominated as amicus in this, that here are also other venues to rectify the wrong, i.e. to constitute a National Truth Commission as was set up in Brazil. Justice Jamal said it will close the door and stop the future intervention. He noted that the window available to the Court under Article 186 is very narrow, as the appeal and the review have already been dismissed by the apex court.