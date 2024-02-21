KP minister opens child protection unit in Kohat

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Prisons, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, officially inaugurated the Child Protection Unit at Nishtar Special Education Center in Kohat on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Child Protection and Welfare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a significant step in enhancing child safety measures.
The responsibilities of the Child Protection Unit include receiving and addressing complaints related to incidents of violence against children, developing child protection plans as necessary, monitoring registered cases, referring children to other departments when required, providing facilities and services, and overseeing the implementation of child protection measures at the district level.
Minister Irshad Qaiser emphasized the government’s dedication to safeguarding children and their caregivers, fulfilling national and international obligations. The partnership with UNICEF extends to establishing child protection units at the district level, strengthening the child protection helpline (1121), forming community-based child protection structures, establishing district child protection committees, and formulating a comprehensive child protection policy.
Highlighting the crucial role of child protection units in ensuring the safety, welfare, and rights of children, Qaiser commended the government’s pioneering efforts in this field, setting an example for the rest of Pakistan. The event featured addresses by Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Ahmed, UNICEF’s Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmed, Kohat University’s Prof Mamoon Khattak, and Program Manager Muhammad Waseem, who collectively underscored the significance of robust child protection measures.
In a symbolic gesture, Minister Irshad Qaiser formally inaugurated the Child Protection Unit by cutting the ribbon and subsequently toured different sections of the unit.