KP minister opens child protection unit in Kohat

PESHAWAR - Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Prisons, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, officially inaugurated the Child Protec­tion Unit at Nishtar Special Education Center in Kohat on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Child Protection and Welfare Commission Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a significant step in enhancing child safety measures.

The responsibilities of the Child Pro­tection Unit include receiving and ad­dressing complaints related to inci­dents of violence against children, developing child protection plans as necessary, monitoring registered cas­es, referring children to other depart­ments when required, providing facil­ities and services, and overseeing the implementation of child protection measures at the district level.

Minister Irshad Qaiser emphasized the government’s dedication to safe­guarding children and their caregiv­ers, fulfilling national and internation­al obligations. The partnership with UNICEF extends to establishing child protection units at the district lev­el, strengthening the child protection helpline (1121), forming communi­ty-based child protection structures, establishing district child protection committees, and formulating a com­prehensive child protection policy.

Highlighting the crucial role of child protection units in ensuring the safe­ty, welfare, and rights of children, Qaiser commended the government’s pioneer­ing efforts in this field, setting an example for the rest of Pakistan. The event featured addresses by Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Ahmed, UNICEF’s Child Protection Spe­cialist Sohail Ahmed, Kohat University’s Prof Mamoon Khattak, and Program Man­ager Muhammad Waseem, who collec­tively underscored the significance of ro­bust child protection measures.

In a symbolic gesture, Minister Ir­shad Qaiser formally inaugurated the Child Protection Unit by cutting the ribbon and subsequently toured differ­ent sections of the unit.