Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Last day to file returns for reserved seat candidates

Last day to file returns for reserved seat candidates
Web Desk
1:14 PM | February 21, 2024
National

Today is the last day to file returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for candidates of reserved seats after the general elections.

According to the Election Commission, the candidates of the national and provincial assemblies mentioned in Form-33 should submit the returns. If the returns were not submitted, the candidate's success notification will not be issued.

82 MNAs backed by PTI have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) while nine successful MPs from Sindh have joined the SIC.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council, has submitted the list and affidavits of MNAs to the Election Commission.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024