Last day to file returns for reserved seat candidates

Today is the last day to file returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for candidates of reserved seats after the general elections.

According to the Election Commission, the candidates of the national and provincial assemblies mentioned in Form-33 should submit the returns. If the returns were not submitted, the candidate's success notification will not be issued.

82 MNAs backed by PTI have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) while nine successful MPs from Sindh have joined the SIC.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council, has submitted the list and affidavits of MNAs to the Election Commission.