Wednesday, February 21, 2024
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution

The bench highlights several flaws in prosecution’s case

Agencies
February 21, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ac­quitted a convict facing the death pen­alty in the murder case of a taxi driver. 

As per a written order released here on Tuesday, the bench comprising Jus­tice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq al­lowed the appeal filed by the convict, Ulfat Rasool, and set aside his death sentence on benefit of doubt.

The bench, in its order, highlighted several flaws in the prosecution’s case, noting the late filing of the case, the absence of a named accused initially, and inconsistencies in witness testi­monies. The bench also questioned why the wife of convict, allegedly involved in a relationship with the deceased, was not implicated in the case and why critical evidence, such as photos of the deceased found in the phone of the convict’s wife, was not subjected to forensic examination. The verdict underscores the importance of a thorough investigation and adher­ence to legal procedures. 

In 2019, a trial court handed down the death penalty to convict Ulfat Rasool for murdering Muhammad Shafique in 2018. Pakpattan police had registered a case against the convict.

