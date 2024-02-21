Man commits suicide after killing nephew

SARGODHA - A man committed sui­cide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over a proper­ty dispute near here on Tuesday. Police said Ali Ahmed, 35, had a prop­erty dispute with his brother Nadeem, wife Rukhsana, nephew Ak­mal and niece Muneeba. Today, he entered the house of his brother and opened firing at them. Resultantly, his nephew Akmal died on the spot while others sustained injuries. Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.

NINE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FES­CO) task force teams caught nine power pil­ferers during an ongo­ing crackdown here on Tuesday. Accord­ing to official sources, the teams raided vari­ous areas of the dis­trict and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain, Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq. On a report of FESCO, the police have registered cases against them.

RPO HOLDS OPEN COURT

Regional Police Offi­cer (RPO) Sharak Kamal Siddiqui held an open-court here on Tuesday to address grievances of people. According to a police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to officers concerned of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha districts of the region to take action and submit a report. The RPO also issued orders to officers concerned to complete inquiries and send re­ports at the earliest.

13 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Police launched a crackdown and arrested 13 criminals here on Tuesday. A police spokes­person said teams of various police stations conducted raids and ar­rested Muzammil, Sha­hid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Za­hoor, Zubair and others. Police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns,132 rounds and valuables.