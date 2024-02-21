Man crushes 4-year-old girl under rickshaw to settle dispute with her father

RAWALPINDI - A man crushes a 4-year-old girl and her minor sister she was car­rying in her lap under speeding rickshaw in Muhammad Colony in order to teach a lesson to their par­ents for stopping his son from kite flying, informed sources on Tues­day. Resultantly, the baby girl iden­tified as Bibi Areesha suffered inju­ries over foot and ankle, whereas, her 2-year-old sister Aima Bibi re­mained unhurt, they said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Saddar Bai­rooni. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar Circle Zain­ab Ayub has taken notice of bar­baric act of a rickshaw driver and ordered SHO SI Nadim Zafar to initiate legal action against the ac­cused, sources said. Following the orders of ASP, SHO PS Saddar Bai­rooni SI Nadim Zafar brought the injured girl to hospital for medi­cal lego report and registered oc­currence of incident in daily crime register. Also, the father of vic­tim girl had lodged a complaint against the rickshaw driver name­ly Ghazi (40).

Talking to media men, Tanvir Khan, the applicant, said that he is working as pizza delivery boy in Bahria Town. He said that he re­quested Salman, son of his neig­bour Ghazi, to not fly kite and make noise in street as his lit­tle kids might suffer injury with twine. On this, he said, Ghazi and his wife quarreled with him and wife Ayesha and hurled threats of dire consequences.

Later, the matter was brought to police station, wherein, dis­pute was resolved. He added his daughter Areesha was sitting outside her house while holding younger sister Aima when Ghazi crushed them under speeding rickhaw. He said Areesha suf­fered multiple injuries in the at­tack launched by Ghazi. He said he had lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni for legal action against Ghazi.

Meanwhile, Special Branch of Punjab police came into action and prepared a detailed report about the incident forwarding to DIG and IG Punjab, sources said. “We have received complaint from father of victim girl and launched investigation,” said ASP Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub. She said ac­tion would be taken against the ac­cused as per law after issuance of MLR by the doctors.