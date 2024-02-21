Man crushes 4-year-old girl under rickshaw to settle dispute with her father

RAWALPINDI - A man crushes a 4-year-old girl and her minor sister she was carrying in her lap under speeding rickshaw in Muhammad Colony in order to teach a lesson to their parents for stopping his son from kite flying, informed sources on Tuesday. Resultantly, the baby girl identified as Bibi Areesha suffered injuries over foot and ankle, whereas, her 2-year-old sister Aima Bibi remained unhurt, they said.
The incident took place within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub has taken notice of barbaric act of a rickshaw driver and ordered SHO SI Nadim Zafar to initiate legal action against the accused, sources said. Following the orders of ASP, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar brought the injured girl to hospital for medical lego report and registered occurrence of incident in daily crime register. Also, the father of victim girl had lodged a complaint against the rickshaw driver namely Ghazi (40).
Talking to media men, Tanvir Khan, the applicant, said that he is working as pizza delivery boy in Bahria Town. He said that he requested Salman, son of his neigbour Ghazi, to not fly kite and make noise in street as his little kids might suffer injury with twine. On this, he said, Ghazi and his wife quarreled with him and wife Ayesha and hurled threats of dire consequences.
Later, the matter was brought to police station, wherein, dispute was resolved. He added his daughter Areesha was sitting outside her house while holding younger sister Aima when Ghazi crushed them under speeding rickhaw. He said Areesha suffered multiple injuries in the attack launched by Ghazi. He said he had lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni for legal action against Ghazi.
Meanwhile, Special Branch of Punjab police came into action and prepared a detailed report about the incident forwarding to DIG and IG Punjab, sources said. “We have received complaint from father of victim girl and launched investigation,” said ASP Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub. She said action would be taken against the accused as per law after issuance of MLR by the doctors.