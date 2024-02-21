Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Maryam Nawaz, Australian high commission discuss climate change at Jati Umra 

Web Desk
9:48 PM | February 21, 2024
PML-N Senior Vice President and Punjab Chief Minister Nominee, Maryam Nawaz, met Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins at Jati Umra and discussed matters related to climate change.

PML-N Central Secretary Information Marrriyum Aurangzeb also participated in the meeting, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Both parties exchanged insights and perspectives on effective strategies to mitigate climate change's adverse effects, underscoring the urgency of collective action in safeguarding our planet for future generations, it added.

