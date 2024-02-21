Maryam Nawaz vows to 'live up to' people's expectations as Pakistan's first woman CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who is now going to be the chief minister of Punjab — the first-ever woman to serve the coveted post in the country's history — has pledged to the people of the province of "living up to" their expectations while fulfilling her duties as the provincial chief executive.



She was nominated as the party's candidate for the coveted slot after her victory from both the national and provincial assembly seats — NA-119 and PP-159, respectively — in the February 8 general elections.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, the Punjab CM-hopeful thanked the people for giving her party "the mandate" and brought it success as the single biggest political party to have the majority in the 2024 polls.

"Your trust and support are my real assets," Maryam asserted, praying that she could serve the people in the "best way possible".

The PML-N leader also said that she wants to dedicate the honour of becoming the "first woman CM" to every mother, daughter and sister of the country.

Sharing her plans for the governance of Punjab, she said that the party has devised a roadmap of its priorities at the government and party level.

"The MPAs [members of provincial assembly] will be my arms and strength. The 297 constituencies of Punjab will be districts for me," Maryam said.

She further stated that health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, information technology and all other sectors will have equal focus.

While concluding her remarks, Maryam thanked her party and supporters and vowed to take Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif's experience as the former prime minister and ex-Punjab chief minister, respectively, in leading the provincial affairs.

