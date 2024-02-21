Mayor for lighting, cleanliness arrangements in Karachi cemeteries

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Mur­taza Wahab has said that lighting, cleanliness and other arrange­ments will be made inside the boundaries and routes of the cem­eteries to facilitate the citizens going to the graveyard for Fateha khawani on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

A facilitation centre will be es­tablished at all the graveyards with deployment of city wardens, 1122 ambulance a fire tender and tank­er of drinking water and a team of city wardens will be deployed for the movement and parking of ve­hicles outside the cemeteries, he said this while addressing a meet­ing held in his office on Tuesday regarding the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.

Municipal Commissioner SM Af­zal Zaidi, Director General Technical Services, Director General Parks, Se­nior Director Coordination, Director Municipal Services, Director Ceme­tery, Director City Warden, Chief Fire Officer, Chief Engineer Electrical and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that a large number of citizens come to the graves of their relatives and friends to offer Fateha on Shab-e-Barat, so keep­ing in view the past experiences, all arrangements should be made including cleaning of the roads around the cemeteries, lighting and water supply. He directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to visit all graveyards, especially Muhammad Shah Graveyard, Sakhi Hasan, Mewa Shah, Azeempura and Model Colony cemeteries and en­sure cleanliness arrangements.

The Karachi mayor said that the Director Graveyards had been ap­pointed as the focal person in con­nection with all the arrangements, so that all the departments could re­main in touch with him and ensure the implementation of the instruc­tions received in this regard.

He said that arrangements had been made in all the graveyards run by KMC regarding Shab-e-Barat. The civic administration should play its effective role, especially during reli­gious festivals and important occa­sions, he concluded.