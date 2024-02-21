MD WASA orders action against defaulters

RAWALPINDI - The Wa­ter and Sanitation Agen­cy (WASA) Managing Direc­tor (MD) Muhammad Salim Ashraf has ordered a crack­down against all defaulters and those using illegal wa­ter connections in the city. He presided over a meeting here on Tuesday which re­viewed revenue collection. The MD directed the author­ities to disconnect the wa­ter connection of consumers not paying the bills. Deputy Director Revenue has been directed by the MD to dis­connect connections of all defaulters. He said that FIRs should be registered against those using illegal water connections and showing re­sistance to WASA inspection teams. The MD also sought a report of employees of WASA Revenue Wing show­ing poor performance. He directed legal action against those involved in financial irregularities. MD WASA Mu­hammad Salim Ashraf said that consumers paying bills on regular basis should be provided maximum facility at their doorstep.