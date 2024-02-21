MD WASA orders action against defaulters

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Salim Ashraf has ordered a crackdown against all defaulters and those using illegal water connections in the city. He presided over a meeting here on Tuesday which reviewed revenue collection. The MD directed the authorities to disconnect the water connection of consumers not paying the bills. Deputy Director Revenue has been directed by the MD to disconnect connections of all defaulters. He said that FIRs should be registered against those using illegal water connections and showing resistance to WASA inspection teams. The MD also sought a report of employees of WASA Revenue Wing showing poor performance. He directed legal action against those involved in financial irregularities. MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf said that consumers paying bills on regular basis should be provided maximum facility at their doorstep.