Medicine prices likely to increase in Pakistan

The prices of non-essential medications in Pakistan are composed to rise following the Federal Government’s decision to grant pharmaceutical companies autonomy in setting their prices.

In a notification released by the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, the Government announced the deregulation of prices for non-essential medications previously overseen by the Ministry of Health.

However, pharmaceutical companies are still banned from altering the prices of 464 medications listed on the National Essential Medicines List (NEML).



The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will hold its oversight of pricing for life-saving medications.



Earlier this month, the Federal Cabinet approved price hikes for 146 life-saving medications in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Ministry of National Health Services and DRAP are urging citizens to report medicine shortages in the market via the authority’s online platform.