Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

MOSCOW - A Moscow court on Tuesday said jailed US jour­nalist Evan Gershkovich would remain in pre-trial detention until at least March 30, ensuring he will spend at least a year behind bars in a Russian jail. Russian prosecutors have charged Wall Street Jour­nal reporter Gershkovich with espionage -- the first time such a criminal accusation has been levelled against a Western reporter in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. Gershkovich, his employers and the White House all reject the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. “Gershkovich will remain in custody until March 30, 2024,” the Moscow courts service said in a statement Tuesday following a hearing at the Moscow City Court. The appeal was a technical challenge against an earlier decision to extend Gershkovich’s pre-trial deten­tion. It did not concern the substance of the case.

His shock arrest by FSB counter-intelligence agents in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last March while on a reporting trip triggered uproar in Washington. And the United States has slammed the Kremlin over his ongoing detention, which will hit the one-year mark on March 29. “The charges against Evan are baseless. The Russian govern­ment has locked Evan up simply for reporting news,” US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who attended the hearing, said outside the court Tues­day. President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month he would like to see Gershkovich released as part of a prisoner exchange. In remarks to con­servative American TV commentator Tucker Carl­son, he said talks between Russia and the United States about a possible swap were ongoing.