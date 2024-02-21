Muzamil clinches two titles in RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Championship

The RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2024 concluded on a high note at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, with Muzamil Murtaza emerging as the standout performer, clinching two prestigious titles.

Muzamil Murtaza showcased his supremacy on the court by first securing victory in the men's singles final against M Abid with scores of 6-4, 7-6. He didn't stop there; teaming up with Abdullah Adnan, Muzamil also triumphed in the men's doubles final, overcoming the duo of M Abid and Waqas Malik with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. "Winning not just one, but two titles at this championship feels surreal. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication we have put in," Murtaza expressed post-victory.

The championship also saw Shimza Durab clinching the ladies' singles title by defeating Bismel Zia with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 in the final, showcasing her prowess on the court. The seniors' categories were equally competitive, with notable victories from Talha Waheed (GO Pakistan) and Arif Feroze in the doubles 45 plus category, and seniors champion Rashid Malik demonstrating his undiminished skill in the seniors 50 plus singles, outwitting Fayyaz Khan by 6-1, 6-1. The seniors 60 plus doubles title was claimed by Brig Ghazanfar/Waqar Nisar, who outshone Maj Saeed/Mubeen Malik 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys/girls U-14 final, Abdur Rehman beat Huzaima 6-0. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Muaz Shahbaz beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-2 while the boys/girls U-10 title was lifted by Ayan Shahbaz, who thrashed Ehsan Bari 6-1.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Dr. Rashid Latif Khan, Chairman of the RLK Group, as the chief guest, with Hasan Said, Director of RLSB, serving as the guest of honor. Hasan Said played a pivotal role in the tournament's successful organization. "Our commitment to tennis is unwavering. We aim not just to host tournaments but to nurture young talent, helping them bring glory to our nation," Dr. Khan remarked during the prize distribution ceremony.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik extended his gratitude towards the RLK Group for their all-out support. "Their sponsorship and support have been invaluable. It is our collective hope to make this championship a cornerstone of Pakistan's tennis calendar," Malik stated.

The tournament, celebrated for its competitive spirit and high professional standards, not only provided a platform for showcasing talent but also reaffirmed the commitment of the RLK Group and the PLTA towards the development of tennis in Pakistan.