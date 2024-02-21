On 10 August 2023, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan approved the National Aviation Policy 2023. After four long years, this policy has been revamped with a strong emphasis on promot­ing public-private partnerships and fostering a low-tax regime to at­tract investments in the aviation sector. This comprehensive policy outlines a strategic plan for addressing current issues in the country’s aviation industry and prioritises enhancing safety standards, strengthening security processes, and cul­tivating a more progressive culture. All eyes are now on the NAP-2023 as it sets the stage for unprecedented growth in Pakistan’s aviation industry.

A vital aspect highlighted in NAP-2023 is the shift towards a new safety ideology. This emphasises the crucial role of embracing a proactive safety culture supported by a comprehensive approach, in­cluding risk analysis, Safety Management Systems (SMS), and the Civ­il Aviation Safety Protocol (CAS). This marks a significant change from reactive strategies to a more preventive and proactive approach in ac­cordance with global standards. Furthermore, the integration of SMS is an essential aspect of this approach as it has been mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This makes it imper­ative to adhere to these protocols, which are now an essential part of daily operations for both airlines and airports. It allows for constant monitoring and improvement, leading to the evolution of aviation safe­ty. With the implementation of SMS and the launch of NAP-2023, Paki­stan has established itself as a responsible entity that adheres to glob­al standards. NAP-2023 stands out as a forward-thinking policy that effectively tackles the evolving security landscape, particularly within the aviation industry. By integrating innovative measures like advanced passenger screening, baggage cheques, and surveillance, NAP-2023 is a pivotal step in enhancing the security framework of the country.

One of the most critical topics addressed under NAP-2023 is the cy­ber-security aspect, which is an integral component for safeguarding aviation infrastructure. The detrimental consequences of digital vul­nerabilities on air travel security make it crucial to implement vigi­lant cyber-security protocols. By prioritising these concerns, the policy aims to stay ahead of potential adversaries. NAP-2023 prioritises hu­man capital development for the aviation industry, recognising skilled professionals as the bedrock of safety. It outlines career advancement programmes, skills transfer initiatives, and staff training to cultivate a competent, accountable, and responsible workforce equipped to nav­igate aviation’s complexities. This focus on human resources ensures that Pakistan’s aviation system soars through contemporary challeng­es. Hence, the vision of Pakistan’s National Aviation Policy 2023 extends beyond ensuring security and safety. The policy recommendations aim to elevate aviation as an industrial asset that drives economic growth by revitalising the national carrier, encouraging private investment, and fostering enduring partnerships. Tax reductions are designed to create an advantageous environment for domestic and foreign companies, while modern infrastructure and logistics restructuring will open up new business prospects. This emphasis on interdependence is evident in the focus on regional integration, positioning Pakistan as a crucial air transport hub for South Asia and beyond. The 2023 policy builds on the 2019 national aviation policy by emphasising security and safety, filling gaps by enhancing regulatory monitoring for proactive risk con­trol. This approach ensures safe and secure air travel while maintain­ing efficiency and sustainability. An important lesson learnt from the 2019 policy is the necessity to prioritise security alongside efficiency and sustainability, which is now reflected in the 2023 strategy.

However, Pakistan faces challenges in terms of infrastructure devel­opment, resource allocation, and technological advancement to effec­tively implement the 2023 aviation policy. These hurdles encompass modernising airport facilities, allocating sufficient funds for securi­ty measures, and adopting advanced cyber-security technologies to meet international standards. Overcoming these obstacles is crucial for successfully executing the policy and ensuring a safe and progres­sive aviation industry.

Alternatively, implementing NAP-2023 will be its true test—if it can produce a safer and more secure aviation industry. The only way to re­solve these implementation issues is through transparency, account­ability, and unwavering determination. Only then will Pakistan be able to advance this promising programme, allowing its aviation industry to progress toward a brighter future anchored in safety, security, and sustainability. The question remains: Will Pakistan seize this opportu­nity to rise into the vast, blue sky?

Rameen Shahid

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan.