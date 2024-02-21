National Conference on Mother-Tongue held at NUML

ISLAMABAD - One day National Conference on “Multilingual and Cultural Implications of Mother-Tongue in Context of Globalization” was organized by the Department of Urdu Language & Literature of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday. Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd) presided over the session while Dean faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities AIOU Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir was the chief guest and Dr. Arshid Mahmood Nashaad associate professor AIOU was the keynote speaker of the inaugural session. Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, guests, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the session.
Speaking on the occasion chief guest Dr. Abdul Aziz said that ruling elite decide the language of the region, today in the era of globalization; international establishment want us to think that our languages are being vanished. He was of the view that language cannot be eliminated if it is deep rooted and linked with culture & civilization of that region. Dr. Sahir further said that power corridor decides the language of the people and he quoted the example of the Persian language before east India company.
Dr. Arshid Mahmood in his address said that there are 70 languages are being speaking in Pakistan and it seems that global world has started a campaign to eliminate our beautiful languages. Every language faces the process of evolution hence we should promote our all-regional languages and Urdu as well.
At the end, Rector NUML Major General Shahid Kayani in his concluding remarks said that language is the reflection of the society, and we must give importance to all our languages. He thanked honourable guests and hoped that this conference would pave a way forward to further promote Urdu and other regional languages. He distributed shields among guests.