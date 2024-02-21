National Conference on Mother-Tongue held at NUML

ISLAMABAD - One day National Conference on “Mul­tilingual and Cultural Implications of Mother-Tongue in Context of Globaliza­tion” was organized by the Department of Urdu Language & Literature of Na­tional University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday. Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd) presided over the session while Dean faculty of Social Sciences & Hu­manities AIOU Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir was the chief guest and Dr. Ar­shid Mahmood Nashaad associate pro­fessor AIOU was the keynote speaker of the inaugural session. Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, guests, facul­ty members and a large number of stu­dents also attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Dr. Abdul Aziz said that ruling elite de­cide the language of the region, today in the era of globalization; internation­al establishment want us to think that our languages are being vanished. He was of the view that language cannot be eliminated if it is deep rooted and linked with culture & civilization of that region. Dr. Sahir further said that pow­er corridor decides the language of the people and he quoted the example of the Persian language before east India company.

Dr. Arshid Mahmood in his address said that there are 70 languages are be­ing speaking in Pakistan and it seems that global world has started a cam­paign to eliminate our beautiful lan­guages. Every language faces the pro­cess of evolution hence we should promote our all-regional languages and Urdu as well.

At the end, Rector NUML Major Gen­eral Shahid Kayani in his concluding re­marks said that language is the reflec­tion of the society, and we must give importance to all our languages. He thanked honourable guests and hoped that this conference would pave a way forward to further promote Urdu and other regional languages. He distribut­ed shields among guests.