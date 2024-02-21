Wednesday, February 21, 2024
NHA busy in clearing roads closed due to snowfall
Agencies
February 21, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Highway Authority (NHA) was busy clearing roads that were blocked or closed for traffic in dis­trict Dir due to heavy snowfall. According to NHA Spokesperson, the Caretaker Minister for Communications Sha­hid Ashraf Tarar has issued special instruc­tions to open NHA road infrastructure for two-way traffic as soon as possible. He said that machinery and person­nel should be present at all times near sensitive points at the snowfall-affected roads. The NHA staff and machin­ery were busy remov­ing snow to clear the roads as soon as pos­sible. Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohm­and has also ordered district Dir officers of NHA to stay in touch and cooperate with the local administration.

Agencies

