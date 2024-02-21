Nixar College win CEDAR Inter College Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Nixar College won the fifth edition of CEDAR Inter-College Cricket Tournament in Karachi. Sixteen teams from ten educational institutions participated in the four-day event that was played with pink balls. Each game consisted of seven overs per innings. Eight players from 12-member squad become the part of a match. Al-Nadi Al Burhani Cricket Ground hosted group stage matches on first three days. On the last day, the knockout stage was held. In the final, Nixar College won the title after defeating Credo College by 40 runs. Director Sports CEDAR College Ahmed Segal said: “Our aim is to provide a platform to young and talented athletes. Next year, teams from other cities will also be part of the tournament.”