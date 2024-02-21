Nixar College win CEDAR Inter College Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Nixar College won the fifth edition of CEDAR Inter-Col­lege Cricket Tournament in Karachi. Sixteen teams from ten educational institutions participated in the four-day event that was played with pink balls. Each game consisted of seven overs per innings. Eight players from 12-member squad be­come the part of a match. Al-Nadi Al Burhani Cricket Ground hosted group stage matches on first three days. On the last day, the knock­out stage was held. In the final, Nixar College won the title after defeating Credo College by 40 runs. Direc­tor Sports CEDAR College Ahmed Segal said: “Our aim is to provide a platform to young and talented ath­letes. Next year, teams from other cities will also be part of the tournament.”