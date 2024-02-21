Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nixar College win CEDAR Inter College Cricket Tournament

Nixar College win CEDAR Inter College Cricket Tournament
Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Nixar College won the fifth edition of CEDAR Inter-Col­lege Cricket Tournament in Karachi. Sixteen teams from ten educational institutions participated in the four-day event that was played with pink balls. Each game consisted of seven overs per innings. Eight players from 12-member squad be­come the part of a match. Al-Nadi Al Burhani Cricket Ground hosted group stage matches on first three days. On the last day, the knock­out stage was held. In the final, Nixar College won the title after defeating Credo College by 40 runs. Direc­tor Sports CEDAR College Ahmed Segal said: “Our aim is to provide a platform to young and talented ath­letes. Next year, teams from other cities will also be part of the tournament.”

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024