Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

MULTAN - Pak-Korean Nutrition Center organized a training session aimed at addressing prevalent dietary issues in Pakistan especially malnutrition among kids and, rising trend of diseases. The event was organized under the supervision of Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition at Baha Uddin Zakariya University, Professor Dr. Tauseef Sultan. Dean Faculty of Food Sciences and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar was special guest at the event. The session focused on equipping students with the necessary skills to tackle societal nutritional challenges and providing comprehensive training on nutritional diagnosis and counseling. The session also emphasized on the importance of dietary management in various health conditions. Addressing the session, Dr Tauseef Sultan stated that Pakistan urged students and other experts to play an important role in highlighting and addressing the issues linked with food.