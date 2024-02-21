Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

MULTAN - Pak-Korean Nutrition Center organized a training ses­sion aimed at addressing prevalent dietary issues in Pakistan especially malnu­trition among kids and, ris­ing trend of diseases. The event was organized under the supervision of Chair­man of the Department of Human Nutrition at Baha Uddin Zakariya University, Professor Dr. Tauseef Sul­tan. Dean Faculty of Food Sciences and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar was special guest at the event. The ses­sion focused on equipping students with the neces­sary skills to tackle societal nutritional challenges and providing comprehensive training on nutritional di­agnosis and counseling. The session also empha­sized on the importance of dietary management in various health conditions. Addressing the session, Dr Tauseef Sultan stated that Pakistan urged students and other experts to play an important role in high­lighting and addressing the issues linked with food.