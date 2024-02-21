The Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, spanning from 1989 to 1990, marked the end of a lengthy and costly military intervention. Initiated in 1979 to support the pro-communist Afghan government against insurgent forces, the Soviet presence faced fierce resistance from mujahideen fighters, bolstered by international support. Growing domestic opposition and economic strain prompted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to initiate withdrawal negotiations. By February 1989, the last Soviet troops left Afghanistan, leaving behind a protracted civil conflict. The withdrawal signified a significant geopolitical shift, marking the decline of Soviet influence in the region and paving the way for subsequent developments, including the rise of the Taliban