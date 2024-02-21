The Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, span­ning from 1989 to 1990, marked the end of a lengthy and costly military intervention. Initi­ated in 1979 to support the pro-communist Afghan government against insurgent forces, the Soviet pres­ence faced fierce resistance from mujahideen fight­ers, bolstered by international support. Growing do­mestic opposition and economic strain prompted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to initiate withdraw­al negotiations. By February 1989, the last Soviet troops left Afghanistan, leaving behind a protracted civil conflict. The withdrawal signified a significant geopolitical shift, marking the decline of Soviet influ­ence in the region and paving the way for subsequent developments, including the rise of the Taliban