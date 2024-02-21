Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Patriotic resurgence

February 21, 2024
Patriotism generally refers to the love that people feel for their country. It is this love that fosters hardworking and creative minds dedicated to a particular nation, contributing to its endur­ing development. Unfortunately, in recent years, Pakistan has expe­rienced a partial decline in patrio­tism due to various factors.

The era of uncertainty and the partial decline in patriotism pri­marily emerged on April 11, 2022, following the successful no-confidence motion against the former prime minister. The post-development of the no-confi­dence motion fuelled political in­stability when former lawmakers resigned, and two provincial as­semblies were subsequently dis­solved by the PTI founder.

This also triggered economic in­stability and the looming threat of default. Simultaneously, wan­ing patriotism took root, leading to excessive brain drain. Anoth­er significant cause of the partial erosion of patriotism is the lim­ited rights granted to underpriv­ileged provinces like KPK and Balochistan. Their issues often go unheard and consequently unad­dressed. The recent wheat crisis in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) sheds light on the unresolved issues of neglect­ed regions. Conversely, the mock­ery of a level playing field and the ruthless crackdown on PTI lead­ers further fuelled a sense of be­trayal among Pakistanis, particu­larly the youth.

In this context, Pakistanis need to realize that they have a minia­ture heaven in the form of Pakistan, formed through countless sacrific­es of our elders. It is our primary responsibility to love and take good care of our beloved homeland.

We must remember that patrio­tism exponentially helps nations choose the path of lasting devel­opment. For instance, Japan expe­rienced a strong sense of national unity and shared purpose, aid­ing its economic empowerment. Similarly, South Korea achieved economic success through a pro­longed period of shared national goals and cultural values.

Likewise, the state also plays a crucial role in promoting patri­otism. It needs to treat all its cit­izens equally, whether they are Baloch or Punjabi. There is a dire need to endorse national unity by highlighting shared values, cul­ture, and achievements.

The state should also improve governance, invest in educa­tion, empower local communi­ties, promote economic develop­ment, and engage the diaspora. These steps will significantly bol­ster patriotism among Pakistanis, opening innumerable options for Pakistan to attain peace, prosper­ity, and long-term development. “Long Live Pakistan!”

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.

