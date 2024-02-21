Patriotic resurgence

Patriotism generally refers to the love that people feel for their country. It is this love that fosters hardworking and creative minds dedicated to a particular nation, contributing to its enduring development. Unfortunately, in recent years, Pakistan has experienced a partial decline in patriotism due to various factors.
The era of uncertainty and the partial decline in patriotism primarily emerged on April 11, 2022, following the successful no-confidence motion against the former prime minister. The post-development of the no-confidence motion fuelled political instability when former lawmakers resigned, and two provincial assemblies were subsequently dissolved by the PTI founder.
This also triggered economic instability and the looming threat of default. Simultaneously, waning patriotism took root, leading to excessive brain drain. Another significant cause of the partial erosion of patriotism is the limited rights granted to underprivileged provinces like KPK and Balochistan. Their issues often go unheard and consequently unaddressed. The recent wheat crisis in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) sheds light on the unresolved issues of neglected regions. Conversely, the mockery of a level playing field and the ruthless crackdown on PTI leaders further fuelled a sense of betrayal among Pakistanis, particularly the youth.
In this context, Pakistanis need to realize that they have a miniature heaven in the form of Pakistan, formed through countless sacrifices of our elders. It is our primary responsibility to love and take good care of our beloved homeland.
We must remember that patriotism exponentially helps nations choose the path of lasting development. For instance, Japan experienced a strong sense of national unity and shared purpose, aiding its economic empowerment. Similarly, South Korea achieved economic success through a prolonged period of shared national goals and cultural values.
Likewise, the state also plays a crucial role in promoting patriotism. It needs to treat all its citizens equally, whether they are Baloch or Punjabi. There is a dire need to endorse national unity by highlighting shared values, culture, and achievements.
The state should also improve governance, invest in education, empower local communities, promote economic development, and engage the diaspora. These steps will significantly bolster patriotism among Pakistanis, opening innumerable options for Pakistan to attain peace, prosperity, and long-term development. “Long Live Pakistan!”
SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,
Larkana.