Peshawar-Chitral road closed to traffic after heavy snow in Dir Upper

The Peshawar-Chitral road has been closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic due to heavy snow on the Upper Dir side of the highway.

District Administration of Chitral today, advised people especially tourists to avoid visiting the area due to the closure of the roads.

National Highway Authority is busy in removing snow to open the road for traffic at the earliest.

The winter tourism has started flourishing in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its most scenic valleys of Galiyat, Kaghan, Swat and Malam Jabba attracted tourists, adventure sports and snowfall lovers in droves.

The tourist attractions of Swat and Malam Jabba are famous for their scenic beauty and cool weather.

With the Met Office forecast of rain and snowfall over Malam Jabba Hills, the locals and nationwide tourists reached the place with families to enjoy this beautiful weather.

All restaurants and hotels were seen packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point.

The eye-catching landscape of Malam Jabba was beyond everything as tourists could go to the mountain peaks, watch lush green pastures and travel inside the forests through a controlled ride on chairlift that was full of fun and enjoyment.

The district administration in these Swat Valley has urged the visitors to play a role in keeping the environment clean after staying in any hill station of the valley.