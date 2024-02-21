PHA steps up campaign against encroachments

FAISALABAD - The Parks & Horti­culture Authority (PHA) has stepped up ongoing measures to clear en­croachments from parks and green belts. Director General Zameer Hussain directed for taking action against encroachers be­sides clearing parks and green belts from all types of setups. He ordered for issuing notices to food points and said that Susan Road, D-Ground, Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other places should be cleared from encroach­ments. He said that a helpline was also being es­tablished for registration of complaints.