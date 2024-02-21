Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHA steps up campaign against encroachments

Agencies
February 21, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Parks & Horti­culture Authority (PHA) has stepped up ongoing measures to clear en­croachments from parks and green belts. Director General Zameer Hussain directed for taking action against encroachers be­sides clearing parks and green belts from all types of setups. He ordered for issuing notices to food points and said that Susan Road, D-Ground, Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other places should be cleared from encroach­ments. He said that a helpline was also being es­tablished for registration of complaints.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708479206.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024