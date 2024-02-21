Wednesday, February 21, 2024
PHC quashes cases against Kamran Bangash

APP
February 21, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A two-member bench of Pesha­war High Court (PHC) on Tuesday canceled cas­es against former provincial minister Kamran Ban­gash in Chitral, Kohistan, DI Khan, and Bannu due to their similar nature. Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and At­tiq Shah ordered the cancellation as Bangash’s name was already excluded from an FIR in DI Khan, and the high court ruled against registering more cases with similar allegations. Speaking outside the PHC build­ing, Kamran Bangash expressed relief, refuting accu­sations of provoking masses against the state.

APP

