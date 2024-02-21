PHC quashes cases against Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR - A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday canceled cases against former provincial minister Kamran Bangash in Chitral, Kohistan, DI Khan, and Bannu due to their similar nature. Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Attiq Shah ordered the cancellation as Bangash’s name was already excluded from an FIR in DI Khan, and the high court ruled against registering more cases with similar allegations. Speaking outside the PHC building, Kamran Bangash expressed relief, refuting accusations of provoking masses against the state.