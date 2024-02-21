Wednesday, February 21, 2024
PML-N improves tally in Punjab, Balochistan assemblies
Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Two more independent members of the Punjab Assembly Tues­day joined the PML-N after a meeting with nominee for the Pun­jab chief minister’s slot Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Assembly members-elect Ahsan Raza Khan and and Colonel (R) Ghazanfar Qureshi, were elected from Kasur (PP-180) and Jhang (PP-128) in February 8 general elections. With these new inductions, the PML-N’s total strength in Punjab Assembly in terms of general seats has touched the figure of 157, more than enough to form a govern­ment independently. Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed and con­gratulated the new members on joining the PML-N 

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz told them that their support will bring the country back on the path of progressas the PML-N wanted to lead Pakistan towards stability by ending dis­cord. She said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the progress of Punjab and providing relief to the people. 

PML-N, PPP strike deal after give-and-take talks

Maryam said that she will take forward the party’s tradition of development work with new enthusiasm.

In a related development, the PM-N got two more seats in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday bringing its tally in the Assem­bly to 13. The PML-N is closely followed by the PPP with 12 mem­bers as both parties are in a race to muster support from indepen­dents and political parties to form government there. 

In a meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, indepen­dent members Wali Muhammad and Abdul Khaliq Khan, who won elections from PB-41 and PB-51 constituencies of the Balochistan Assembly, announced their affiliation with the PML-N. Provincial President of the party, Jafar Khan Mandokhail and party leader Ja­mal Shah Kakar were also present in the meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciated their decision saying that they had played a commendable role in strengthening Pakistan. “Pakistan needs stability, not chaos”, he said, adding that issues can be re­solved not through confrontation but through dialogue and col­laboration. He said PML-N considers the progress of Balochistan as a priority for the progress of Pakistan.

Use of human, mineral resources will stabilise Pakistan: PM

