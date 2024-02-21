PML-N improves tally in Punjab, Balochistan assemblies

LAHORE - Two more independent members of the Punjab Assembly Tues­day joined the PML-N after a meeting with nominee for the Pun­jab chief minister’s slot Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Assembly members-elect Ahsan Raza Khan and and Colonel (R) Ghazanfar Qureshi, were elected from Kasur (PP-180) and Jhang (PP-128) in February 8 general elections. With these new inductions, the PML-N’s total strength in Punjab Assembly in terms of general seats has touched the figure of 157, more than enough to form a govern­ment independently. Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed and con­gratulated the new members on joining the PML-N

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz told them that their support will bring the country back on the path of progressas the PML-N wanted to lead Pakistan towards stability by ending dis­cord. She said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the progress of Punjab and providing relief to the people.

Maryam said that she will take forward the party’s tradition of development work with new enthusiasm.

In a related development, the PM-N got two more seats in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday bringing its tally in the Assem­bly to 13. The PML-N is closely followed by the PPP with 12 mem­bers as both parties are in a race to muster support from indepen­dents and political parties to form government there.

In a meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, indepen­dent members Wali Muhammad and Abdul Khaliq Khan, who won elections from PB-41 and PB-51 constituencies of the Balochistan Assembly, announced their affiliation with the PML-N. Provincial President of the party, Jafar Khan Mandokhail and party leader Ja­mal Shah Kakar were also present in the meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciated their decision saying that they had played a commendable role in strengthening Pakistan. “Pakistan needs stability, not chaos”, he said, adding that issues can be re­solved not through confrontation but through dialogue and col­laboration. He said PML-N considers the progress of Balochistan as a priority for the progress of Pakistan.