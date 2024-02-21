Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

HYDERABAD - Pneumonia is inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by bacterial or viral infections. It may affect deeper lung tis­sues than bronchitis, which is airway tube inflammation, and can have symptoms such as fever, breathing problems and chest pain, showing up as a white shade in lung chest X-rays. Talking to media, Pedia­trician Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh on Tuesday said that pneumonia is an infection of the lungs and it causes cough and fever and can make breathing difficult. Se­vere pneumonia can be deadly. He said most infected children and adults will develop flu-like symptoms that will clear up on their own after a few days, but some may develop into more serious inflammation of the lungs requiring treatment and, in some cases, hospitali­sation may be needed. About the treatment for pneumonia in kids he said that it depends on factors like the child’s over­all health condition, age, cause of the infection, and severity of the illness. For bacterial infec­tion, an antibiotic is given to the patients. In serious cases where the child has developed severe breathing issues, the patient must be hospitalised for proper treatment. This can include IV fluids, intravenous antibiotics, nebuliser treat­ments and more. Children with mild pneumonia can take at least two to three weeks to get better. However, kids with a se­rious infection can take up to eight to nine weeks to recover from pneumonia, Dr Zulfiqar said. He said that the risk of getting pneumonia can be reduced by obtaining a pneu­mococcal and influenza vac­cination, frequently washing your hands, and keeping your distance from sick individuals.