Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP keeps Punjab and PML-N Sindh’s governor offices

PPP keeps Punjab and PML-N Sindh’s governor offices
Web Desk
3:19 PM | February 21, 2024
National

Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that Sindh’s governor will be from the PML-N and Punjab would have a PPP governor.

While talking to media, PPP leader said it is upto the PML-N to keep Sindh’s governor’s office with it, give it to the PPP, or hand it over to another ally.

He said that the PML-N will keep the Speaker National Assembly’s office while deputy speaker and Chairman Senate offices have been shared with the People’s Party. The decision about the office of deputy chairman senate yet to be taken, former Sindh minister said.

The PPP has held the post of the Punjab’s governor in the past, he said.

Talking on formation of government in Sindh, Nasir Shah said that the name of Faryal Talpur has also surfaced for Sindh’s chief minister.

On a question he said that the MQM should be taken along in Sindh. “It will be better to take along all allies,” he added.

Streaming firm FuboTV sues Disney, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery for antitrust practices

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024