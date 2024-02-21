PPP keeps Punjab and PML-N Sindh’s governor offices

Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that Sindh’s governor will be from the PML-N and Punjab would have a PPP governor.

While talking to media, PPP leader said it is upto the PML-N to keep Sindh’s governor’s office with it, give it to the PPP, or hand it over to another ally.

He said that the PML-N will keep the Speaker National Assembly’s office while deputy speaker and Chairman Senate offices have been shared with the People’s Party. The decision about the office of deputy chairman senate yet to be taken, former Sindh minister said.

The PPP has held the post of the Punjab’s governor in the past, he said.

Talking on formation of government in Sindh, Nasir Shah said that the name of Faryal Talpur has also surfaced for Sindh’s chief minister.

On a question he said that the MQM should be taken along in Sindh. “It will be better to take along all allies,” he added.