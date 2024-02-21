PTI’s Mian Aslam gets transit bail from PHC

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
2:18 PM | February 21, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for Chief Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday granted bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Mian Aslam is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the Chief Minister Punjab slot, announced by Gohar Ali Khan after the approval of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Aslam Iqbal earlier today moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) for transit bail.

As per details, the plea was filed by the PTI leader in Peshawar High Court stating that the plaintiff is booked in 19 different cases.

The plea urged the court to grant transit bail to PTI candidate for Chief Minister Punjab Mian Aslam.

SHC orders govt to restore social media platforms

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including the party candidate for Chief Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal declared absconders in May 9 case.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore heard the case related to putting containers on fire at Kalma Chowk on May 9 and declared 11 PTI candidates absconders.

The PTI candidates include Mian Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hamad Azhar, Imtiaz Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Mussarat Iqbal Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Hamid Raza Gilani and Siyad Khan.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Pakistan’s gems and minerals need proper showcasing abroad

Army installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

