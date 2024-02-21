PTI warns of ‘worst political instability’ if ‘PDM 2.0’ imposed as rulers 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned of ‘worst political instability’ ahead if the nation was forced to accept the “slavery of criminals”.

“We reject the entire drama of PDM 2.0 after gathering mandate pilferers,” the Imran-found party’s spokesperson said in a statement after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) made an announcement to form a coalition government in the Centre.

“The nation gave the mandate to the PTI in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with a clear majority of 180 seats. The party will resist using all platforms against the theft of the public mandate. Decision-makers must give the majority party its due right to form its government.” it added.