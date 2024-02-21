Punjab govt formation: PML-N to conduct parliamentary board meeting today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will conduct the first meeting of its Punjab parliamentary board today (today) to finalise the formation of the provincial government.

Maryam Nawaz, the party's senior vice president and Punjab chief minister candidate, will preside and address the meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore at 2pm today.

The PML-N scion will also discuss her priorities and agenda as the province's next and also the first female chief minister as well as discuss strategies for the election of the Punjab assembly's speaker and deputy speaker.

The scion of the Sharif family has been nominated for the post of the Punjab chief minister by PML-N after her win in the recently held general elections on February 8. She clinched victory on one National Assembly and provincial assembly seat — NA-119 and PP-159 — each in Lahore.

Earlier today, it was reported that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif might return to Lahore from Murree for the meeting as well. If he does not come, he will be addressing the meeting via video link.

According to party sources, PML-N's newly-elected members for the Punjab Assembly have been instructed to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the sources also said that all the independents, who joined the PML-N, have also submitted their affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.

A senior PML-N leader claimed that after adding the reserved seats, the party’s number in Punjab Assembly has reached around 200 members.

The party leader further added that the PML-N has, so far, not revealed the names of the speaker, deputy speaker and cabinet members.

“It all depends on the PML-N’s negotiations with the PPP in the formation of the central government,” the party's leader said, adding the PML-N may accommodate some PPP members in Punjab, which is why the names of speaker, deputy speaker and cabinet were kept secret.