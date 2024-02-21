Rains, snowfall kill six, injure 14 in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR - At-least six people including two young brothers were killed and 14 others injured in various inci­dents related to rain and snow in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday that due to rains and snowfall continuing in different parts of the province for the last three days, six people including two young brothers and a child were killed while 14 others injured.

It said the rains totally destroyed two hous­es and caused partial damage to 16 other hous­es. In Malakand Division, a man woman and in Mardan a woman were killed in rain related inci­dents. It further informed that a man in Swat and a child in Dir Upper were killed in roof collapse incidents due to rain. In Kurram district a child, man and four women were injured.

In Katlang tehsil of Mardan two little broth­ers identified as Mashal (5) and Danyal (6) were killed in a water pool created by the rain. The lo­cal people and rescue workers retrieved their bodies from the pool.

Heavy snowfall has also disrupted electricity supply in upper parts of Hazara division, includ­ing Kaghan, Naran, and some parts of Galyat.

The Peshawar-Chitral road has been closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic due to heavy snow on the Upper Dir side of the highway. District Ad­ministration of Chitral on Tuesday advised peo­ple especially tourists to avoid visiting the area due to the closure of the roads. National Highway Authority is busy in removing snow to open the road for traffic at the earliest.