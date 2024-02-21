Rector NUTECH unveils achievements, future strategies

ISLAMABAD - In a highly anticipated media interaction, the Rector of the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, yesterday highlighted the institution’s visionary approach towards quality education, skills development, and future expansion plans. Leading journalists gathered to witness Rector NUTECH emphasize the paramount importance of quality education and skills development for students, ensuring they contribute high-quality products to the market. Rector NUTECH expressed a keen interest in fostering strong industry-academia linkages, recognizing the pivotal role they play in shaping a dynamic educational environment. During the session, Rector NUTECH adeptly addressed questions from journalists, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and open communication. Highlighting the innovative spirit at NUTECH, the Rector showcased groundbreaking inventions from the NUTECH incubation center, including a low-cost ventilator and a 3D printer, exemplifying the institution’s dedication to cutting-edge technology and research.