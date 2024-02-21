Rector NUTECH unveils achievements, future strategies

ISLAMABAD - In a highly anticipated media interaction, the Rector of the National University of Technol­ogy (NUTECH), Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, yesterday highlighted the institution’s visionary approach towards quality education, skills development, and future expansion plans. Leading journal­ists gathered to witness Rector NUTECH em­phasize the paramount importance of quality education and skills development for students, ensuring they contribute high-quality products to the market. Rector NUTECH expressed a keen interest in fostering strong industry-academia linkages, recognizing the pivotal role they play in shaping a dynamic educational environment. During the session, Rector NUTECH adeptly ad­dressed questions from journalists, demonstrat­ing a commitment to transparency and open communication. Highlighting the innovative spirit at NUTECH, the Rector showcased ground­breaking inventions from the NUTECH incuba­tion center, including a low-cost ventilator and a 3D printer, exemplifying the institution’s dedi­cation to cutting-edge technology and research.