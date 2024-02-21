Rigging charges: Senators call for legal action against CEC

ISLAMABAD - Senators on Tuesday called for a legal action against incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for his alleged failure to hold free and fair elections in the country amid demands for an investigation into allegations of rigging in national elections.
The house that met under the chair of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani debated an adjournment motion regarding the situation arising out of the controversial results of General Election 2024 after suspending the question hour.
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed went a one step ahead to criticize the electoral watchdog demanding resignation of CEC and initiation of the proceedings of high treason against him under Article 6 of the constitution.
Referring to Article 218 of the Constitution, JI Senator Mushtaq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had failed in fulfilling its responsibility that election is conducted “honestly, justly, fairly, in accordance with law and all corrupt practices are guarded against.”
“The ECP has committed treason,” he said while demanding the electoral watchdog to apologize to the people.
Senator Mushtaq concluded by making another demand that a judicial commission should be formed at the level of the Supreme Court to conduct an investigation into alleged manipulations in Form-45.
National Party Senator Tahir Bizinjo also called for arresting the CEC and registering a case against him for violating the constitution by saying that “most rigged and controversial” elections were held under his watch. He said that the situation was worst in Balochistan where drug lords and narcotics sellers made their way into the assemblies through rigging.
PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar taking part in the debate said that the country’s youth brought “a revolution of hope” despite pre-poll rigging. “But post-poll rigging was done in the darkness of night after failure to get desired results through pre-polls rigging,” he added. He warned of spreading anarchy and unrest in the country if those who were given a mandate by the people were not given the right to rule.
Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen alleged that three constituencies in Balochistan were sold out against a bribe of Rs 1.5 billion. He said that winners were declared losers in the province through post-election rigging. PML-N Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui said that those talking about rigging in 2024 elections should also recall that 2018 elections were also rigged. He added that his party leader Nawaz Sharif was also in jail in 2018 if PTI chief Imran Khan had been sent behind the bars before the recent elections.
PTI Senator Saifullah Abro demanded that forensic audit of Form-45 of all constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies should be held to find out the truth. He also stressed action against returning officers involved in rigging.
PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed urged the need for the formation of a “unity government” consisting of PPP, PML-N and PTI. “There is an initiative for the political parties to form a unity government,” He warned that if political parties did not take the initiative, then the same will go to the General Headquarters (GHQ), a reference to the Armed Forces. He said that the biggest responsibility lay with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to move forward. Senator Mushahid urged the need for a healing touch by releasing all political prisoners including Imran and missing persons. “There should be a general amnesty,” he said and questioned if they can talk to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), then why not with politicians?
At the end of the sitting, PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi objected when Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George got the floor to wind up the motion.
Senator Saadia said that the minister had no mandate to speak over the issue. Meanwhile, she pointed out quorum and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi adjourned the house till Friday due to lack of quorum.