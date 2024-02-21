Rizwan, Iftikhar heroics help Multan Sultans rout Lahore Qalandars

The captain’s innings of Mohammad Rizwan and Ifti Mania of Iftikhar Ahmed helped hosts Multan Sultans rout Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the 7th match of the HBL PSL 9 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mohammad Rizwan orchestrated the chase with a masterful 82 off 59 balls, embellishing his innings with nine boundaries and three sixes, showcasing his class and temperament. Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, delivered a whirlwind finish, blasting 34 runs off just 11 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, leaving the Qalandars' bowlers in disarray. David Willey lent crucial support, contributing a solid 25 off 23 balls.

From the bowling contingent of Lahore Qalandars, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as the standout performer, securing two wickets for 25 runs. Zaman Khan, despite bagging a couple of wickets, was expensive, leaking 52 runs. George Linde managed to claim one wicket, conceding 26 runs.

The evening saw Lahore Qalandars setting a competitive target, thanks to Rassie van der Dussen's valiant 54 off 37 balls, a knock punctuated with four boundaries and two sixes. Despite losing Sahibzada Farhan early, van der Dussen and Fakhar Zaman knitted a crucial 94-run stand for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation. Fakhar Zaman contributed a well-made 41, adding momentum to the innings.

The tail-end saw Sikandar Raza and Jahandad Khan contributing quick runs, with Raza smashing 23 off 16 and Jahandad making 16 off nine. Carlos Brathwaite added a final flourish with a rapid 15, helping Lahore Qalandars post a total of 166/5.

Multan Sultans' bowling was spearheaded by Mohammad Ali, who clinched two wickets, ably supported by Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir, who picked one wicket each. The Sultans' strategic bowling and explosive batting culminated in a thrilling victory, underscoring their prowess in the tournament.

SCORES IN BRIEF

MULTAN SULTANS 170/5 in 19 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 82, Iftikhar Ahmed 34*, David Willey 25; Shaheen Afridi 2-25, Zaman Khan 2-52) beat LAHORE QALANDARS 166/5 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 54, Fakhar Zaman 41; Mohammad Ali 2-28) by 5 wickets.