Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Robbers loot passenger van

Agencies
February 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

NAUSHAHROFEROZE   -   Robbers deprived passengers of a van of jewelry, cash and other valuables here, po­lice said on Tuesday. Ac­cording to details, a gang of robbers intercepted a Karachi bound passenger van coming from Sukkur at National Highway near Noorpur area of Padidan, Naushahroferoze. The robbers looted jewelry, cash, cell phones and oth­er valuables from the pas­sengers including women and fled the scene. The robbery victim passen­gers held protest demon­stration by blocking the National Highway and chanted slogans against police over failure to pro­vide security to public. Meanwhile, the police registered a case into the incident and started in­vestigation.

Agencies

