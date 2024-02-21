Robbers loot passenger van

NAUSHAHROFEROZE - Robbers deprived passengers of a van of jewelry, cash and other valuables here, police said on Tuesday. According to details, a gang of robbers intercepted a Karachi bound passenger van coming from Sukkur at National Highway near Noorpur area of Padidan, Naushahroferoze. The robbers looted jewelry, cash, cell phones and other valuables from the passengers including women and fled the scene. The robbery victim passengers held protest demonstration by blocking the National Highway and chanted slogans against police over failure to provide security to public. Meanwhile, the police registered a case into the incident and started investigation.