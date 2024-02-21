Rupee sheds 21 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Tuesday weak­ened by 21 paisas against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs279.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.35. However, ac­cording to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.7 and Rs282.25, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 03 paisas to close at Rs301.24 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs301.27, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 76 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.94 com­pared to the last closing of Rs352.70. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal in­creased by 05 paisa and 06 paisa to close at Rs76.11 and Rs74.54 respectively.