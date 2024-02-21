Saad Habib beams in 2nd Rumanza Open Golf

LAHORE - Saad Habib, the rising star from Rumanza Golf Club, Multan, carved out a leading position on the inaugural day of the 2nd Rumanza Open Golf Championship.
Held at the prestigious par-72 Rumanza Golf Course, the championship witnessed Habib concluding the first round of 18 holes with an impressive score of 71, marking one under par. This remarkable achievement placed him at the top of the leaderboard, a position he shares with Salman Jehangir, a seasoned amateur from Lahore Gymkhana, underscoring the competitive spirit and high standards at the event.
Saad Habib, despite being in his teens, has quickly gained attention for his prowess on the golf course, challenging and often surpassing the performance of much more experienced contenders in the national golf circuit. His performance at the championship has been a testament to his emerging dominance in the sport.
Hot on the heels of the leaders, a group of skilled golfers are making their mark and vying for the top spot. Abdullah Anser from Karachi Golf Club finished the round with a commendable gross score of 73. Close behind, with a score of 74, are Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison, Brig Omer Ijaz, and Abdul Moeez from Rawalpindi Golf Club, all tied in their pursuit of glory. The competition remains fierce with Gohar Bosan just a stroke behind at 75, and Pakistan’s top-ranked amateur, Qasim Ali Khan, trailing closely with a score of 76. The intense rivalry and exceptional talent on display promise an exhilarating continuation of the 2nd Rumanza Open Golf Championship, as participants battle it out for supremacy on one of the most challenging and beautiful courses in the country.