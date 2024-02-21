Seats reserved for dispensers, health technicians

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the alloca­tion of up to five percent of seats in 4-year BS pro­grams offered on-campus as well as in affiliated institutions for dispensers and health technicians with diplomas in allied health from Punjab Medi­cal Faculty (PMF). Alongside these reserved seats, diploma holders will have the opportunity to ap­ply for open merit seats. The decision was reached during the 29th meeting of the UHS Board of Studies in Allied Health Sciences, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore.