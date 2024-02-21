Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senate body directs to include all edu disciplines in benevolent fund

Agencies
February 21, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Senate Standing Commit­tee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday directed the authorities to include all educational disciplines in benevolent fund so that the maximum children of government employees could get benefit from it. While chairing the meet­ing, Senator Sadia Abbasi said that nursing cours­es were very important worldwide and in other countries a nurse is man­aging an entire hospital. Nursing should also be included in benevolent fund as well. Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zubair recom­mended inclusion of skill education sector in the fund as well. The commit­tee directed the authori­ties concerned to include all educational disciplines in the benevolent fund. Special Secretary Estab­lishment Division apprised the committee regarding the payment of semester fees from Benevolent fund university level. The child of a government employee is reimbursed from the fund. The Committee was informed that students of Medical, Engineering, In­formation Technology (IT), Architect, and Business Studies are reimbursed.

Chinese water-saving facilities shipped to Pakistan for smart farm project

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708479206.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024