Senate body directs to include all edu disciplines in benevolent fund

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Commit­tee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday directed the authorities to include all educational disciplines in benevolent fund so that the maximum children of government employees could get benefit from it. While chairing the meet­ing, Senator Sadia Abbasi said that nursing cours­es were very important worldwide and in other countries a nurse is man­aging an entire hospital. Nursing should also be included in benevolent fund as well. Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zubair recom­mended inclusion of skill education sector in the fund as well. The commit­tee directed the authori­ties concerned to include all educational disciplines in the benevolent fund. Special Secretary Estab­lishment Division apprised the committee regarding the payment of semester fees from Benevolent fund university level. The child of a government employee is reimbursed from the fund. The Committee was informed that students of Medical, Engineering, In­formation Technology (IT), Architect, and Business Studies are reimbursed.