SFA collects samples from Bhains Colony to check milk quality

KARACHI - A Sindh Food Au­thority (SFA) team led by Director General (DG) Agha Fakhar Hussain, on Tuesday, visited Bhains Colony of Karachi and inspected cattle yards to review the hygienic condition of the milk be­ing supplied in the area. The SFA team collected over 100 samples of milk from different dairy farms and cattle yards of Bhains Colony and later, the samples were sent to food testing laboratory of Karachi University for analysis, said a state­ment issued here. Office bearers of the Dairy and Cattle Farms Association were also accompanied by Sindh Food Author­ity team during the visit. The SFA issued notices to owners of various cat­tle yards and they were also warned of action as per the SFA Act on fail­ure to improve hygiene and sanitation condi­tions at their dairy farms and cattle yards. Agha Fakhar Hussain, speak­ing on the occasion, said that SFA was working vigorously to ensure the supply of chemical-free pure milk to citizens across the province. He warned strict ac­tion against the vendors found involved in selling sub-standard milk.